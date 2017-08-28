Lightning-Sparked Tungsten Fire Now 17,000-Acres - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lightning-Sparked Tungsten Fire Now 17,000-Acres

The Bureau of Land Management says the Tungsten Fire burning northeast of Fallon is now 17,000 acres large and 50% contained. 

The lightning-sparked wildfire is burning in brush and tall grass in the area of Shoshone Meadows, Clan Alpines in Churchill County. The blaze started last Sunday afternoon northwest of Austin, approximately 10 miles north of Highway 50. 

Crews previously reported the Tungsten fire at 50% containment. However, the incident commander says the winds shifted Sunday, Sept. 3 and pushed the fire southeast toward the top of Stone Canyon. Crews say columns of smoke may be visible from Highway 50.

No structures are currently threatened. 

Approximately 140 personnel are working to contain the fire. Crews say more resources have been ordered. 

