Lightning-Sparked Tungsten Fire Burns Northeast of Fallon

The Tungsten fire is burning 8,200 acres per Sierra Front.

The BLM says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning in the area of Shoshone Meadows, Clan Alpines in Churchill County is now 6,200 acres large and 50% contained.

The Tungsten Fire started last Sunday afternoon northwest of Austin, and approximately 10 miles north of Highway 50. Firefighters are asking motorists to focus on driving and not slow down to watch the fire. Columns of smoke may be visible from Highway 50.

The fire is burning in brush and tall grass. No structures are currently threatened.

Nearly 100 personnel are working to contain the fire.