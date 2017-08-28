Lightning-Sparked Wildfire Burns Northeast of Fallon

The BLM says a lightning-sparked wildfire burning in the area of Shoshone Meadows, Clan Alpines in Churchill County is 2,000 acres large.

The Tungsten Fire started early Sunday afternoon northeast of Fallon.

The fire is burning in brush and grass.

The BLM says the fire is expected to be fully contained on Friday.

About 130 personnel are working to contain the fire.

There's no immediate word on if any homes are threatened.