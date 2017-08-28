Harvey Fundraiser Thursday at Atlantis Casino; BBB Offers Donation Tips

Channel 2 News is joining forces with Reno Media Group, the Atlantis and the American Red Cross to bring the community together to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.

A fundraiser will be held this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the west parking lot of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa near the entrance to the sky bridge.

All you have to do is drive up, and volunteers will be on hand to take your monetary donation to the Red Cross. The fundraiser will be accepting cash and checks. Checks should be made out to AMERICAN RED CROSS with “HURRICANE HARVEY” written on the memo line to be sure the money goes directly to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“We appreciate our community’s generosity and thank the Atlantis for inviting the Red Cross to accept essential cash donations from our neighbors because help can’t wait,” Zanny Marsh, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada said. “The people in Texas have experienced nearly unimaginable devastation from this storm and the area underwater is approximately the distance between New York and Boston. Financial donations are essential to provide safe and secure shelter and to provide hot meals to the tens of thousands displaced by this storm.”

If you can’t make it on Thursday, you can still make a donation to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief effort at https://www.redcross.org/donate/hurricane-harvey.

Marsh says cash is the most helpful at this time because it can be delivered at a moments notice. Whereas large donations can be difficult to travel with since roads and airports in Texas have been impacted. She hopes people will come out to the fundraiser especially because norther Nevada has experienced a fair share of natural disasters this year and now it's time to pay it forward.

"We've had people who've dropped by the office already to make a donation, we've had credit card donations, coming in over the phone and we've had just a lot of calls of support," said Marsh. "Right now it's just Texas, but it could be us in another week.

We hope to see you there – and thank you for your support.

Meanwhile, the Better Business Bureau and BBB Wise Giving Alliance are advising people to help as much as they can in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, but to do so with caution and make sure their donations get to the people who need it most.

“The devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey prompts us to do what we can to help as soon as possible,” said H. Art Taylor, president and CEO of BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB’s Give.org,) “but donors need to be aware of some key cautions so that their generosity will get to those in need quickly.”

The National Weather Service reports that Hurricane Harvey has brought over 20 inches of rain to portions of southeast Texas and the volume of flooding is unprecedented for this area. And, another 15-25 inches of rain is anticipated in the days to come. As the impact of this storm on Texas communities is heart wrenching, many will seek to contribute to help those in need.

BBBs are already seeing crowdfunding appeals of a dubious nature, and in the days ahead expect to see “storm chasers” looking to make a quick buck off of clean-up efforts (bbb.org/storm). Consumers can report suspected scams to BBB Scam Tracker (bbb.org/scamtracker) or the Texas Attorney General’s hotline (800-621-0508 or consumeremergency@nag.texas.gov).

BBB Wise Giving Alliance suggests that donors keep the following tips in mind to help avoid questionable appeals for support:

1. Verify the trustworthiness of soliciting relief organizations by visiting Give.org to access free reports that specify if the charity meets the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.

2. See if the charity has an on-the-ground presence in the impacted areas. Unless the charity already has staff in the affected areas, it may be difficult to bring in new aid workers to provide assistance quickly. See if the charity’s website clearly describes what the charity can do to address immediate needs.

3. Find out if the charity is providing direct aid or raising money for other groups. Some charities may be raising money to pass along to relief organizations. If so, you may want to consider “avoiding the middleman” and giving directly to those that have a presence in the region. Or, at a minimum, check out the ultimate recipients of these donations to see whether they are equipped to provide aid effectively.

4. Be cautious about gifts of clothing, food or other in-kind donations. In-kind drives for food and clothing, while well intentioned, may not necessarily be the quickest way to help those in need – unless the organization has the staff and infrastructure to distribute such aid properly. Ask the charity about its transportation and distribution plans. Be wary of those who are not experienced in disaster relief assistance.

5. Understand crowdfunding. Keep in mind that some crowdfunding sites do very little vetting of individuals who decide to post for assistance after a disaster, and it is often difficult for donors to verify the trustworthiness of crowdfunding requests for support. If you decide to contribute via crowdfunding, it is probably best to give to people who you personally know that have posted requests for assistance. For more Give.org tips on crowdfunding, check out this Wise Giving Wednesday post.

6. Phases of disaster relief. Remember that every disaster has several phases – rescue, emergency relief, and recovery. Each part relies on public support and continuing funding for success. The need for donations doesn’t stop when the headlines do.

7. Recovery time line. For many communities, recovery will be a long-term activity that can take many months or years to accomplish, depending on the extent of the damage. Those truly concerned about helping communities bounce back will have many opportunities to help.

8. Disaster planning. Although it may seem obvious, no one wants to experience a repeat performance of a disaster. Areas that work toward recovery will probably also need to develop plans to better respond to a similar storm in the future. Even those that already had measures in place can find ways to improve based on experience.

The following is a list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., organizations that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability) that are raising funds for Hurricane Harvey relief assistance. This list will be updated as additional relief efforts come to BBB WGA’s attention.

American Red Cross

AmeriCares

Church World Service

Direct Relief

GlobalGiving Foundation

Humane Society of the United States

Islamic Relief USA

MAP International

Operation USA

Salvation Army

Save the Children

United Methodist Committee on Relief

United Way of Greater Houston

(Better Business Bureau contributed to this report.)