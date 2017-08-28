Copy-Construction Project to Cause Road Closure Starting Monday

Construction Project to Cause Road Closure Starting Monday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

By Elizabeth Olveda
Utility work on the Highland Canal Storm Drain Project will cause a road closure starting on Monday. 

Mesa Park Road/Mae Anne Avenue will be closed from West Fourth Street to Leroy Street. Detour routes will be provided and access to properties will be maintained. 

The City of Reno expects the road closure to last until Friday, August 25th. For the latest road closure information during the project, visit Reno.Gov/RoadClosures.

About the Highland Canal Storm Drain Project:

The City of Reno, Truckee Meadows Water Authority and Washoe County are partnering on a project designed to capture and convey stormwater in a constructed collection system to reduce sources of stormwater pollution into the Highland Canal.

The canal flows to the Chalk Bluff Water Treatment Facility, which treats and distributes water to the region. This project will involve underground trenching, which includes the placement of approximately 3,600 feet of new storm drain pipe.

