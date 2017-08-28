NHP: Three Car Crash on Highway 395 North Near Golden Valley Roa - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

NHP: Three Car Crash on Highway 395 North Near Golden Valley Road

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol Courtesy: Nevada Highway Patrol

Nevada Highway Patrol says a three car crash occurred on Highway 395 north near Golden Valley Road early Monday morning.

Both north and south directions were temporarily affected after the crash.  

NHP reports that there are serious injuries. 

We will release more information as soon as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.