Reno Man Sentenced to Prison in Attempted Murder Case

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a Reno man was sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty of attempted murder.

The District Attorney’s Office says 54 year-old Charles Buddy Flarida was found guilty on one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, one count of burglary with a deadly weapon and one count of battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm in district court after a three-day trial in August.

The case stemmed from a 2015 stabbing in east Reno that severely injured a 44 year-old Reno man, who was attacked while he slept in his bedroom.

Flarida was accused of breaking into the home of his girlfriend’s acquaintance and stabbing the man while he slept. The victim suffered several life-threatening stab wounds, including three to his back, and was hospitalized for a month.

The sentenced ensures that Flarida must serve a minimum of 19.5 years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

(The Washoe County District Attorney's Office contributed to this report.)