Yiggy the One-Eyed Chihuahua Named Mayor for the Day - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Yiggy the One-Eyed Chihuahua Named Mayor for the Day

Posted: Updated:

A rescue dog with the SPCA of Northern Nevada will be named Reno Mayor for a Day. 

Today Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will give an official proclamation naming Yiggy the one-eyed rescue Chihuahua Mayor of Reno for the Day. Yiggy was rescued from Winnemucca by SPCA volunteer, Amy Sabatino. According to Sabatino, when she brought him home, it all made sense.

“...He was an instant fit for our family, he unconditionally loves us, especially my son Nicholas, and we love him.”  

After the proclamation, Mayor Yiggy will have a photo shoot at various landmarks around Midtown. At the end of the tour he will recieve his "retirement package" of a dog bed, bowl, gift basket and 60 pound bag of dog food.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.