Yiggy the One-Eyed Chihuahua Named Mayor for the Day

A rescue dog with the SPCA of Northern Nevada will be named Reno Mayor for a Day.

Today Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve will give an official proclamation naming Yiggy the one-eyed rescue Chihuahua Mayor of Reno for the Day. Yiggy was rescued from Winnemucca by SPCA volunteer, Amy Sabatino. According to Sabatino, when she brought him home, it all made sense.

“...He was an instant fit for our family, he unconditionally loves us, especially my son Nicholas, and we love him.”

After the proclamation, Mayor Yiggy will have a photo shoot at various landmarks around Midtown. At the end of the tour he will recieve his "retirement package" of a dog bed, bowl, gift basket and 60 pound bag of dog food.