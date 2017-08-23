Police Identify Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police Identify Man Fatally Shot in Downtown Reno

Reno Police say that a man shot and killed near UNR last week had tried to rob two people at gun point before being shot himself.

Officers say 20-year-old Anthony Herrera had been seen on Lake Street last Wednesday armed with a handgun.

When a woman stopped her SUV to drop off a passenger on Lake Street Herrera walked up and pointed a gun at her.

The woman grabbed the gun and the other passenger helped wrestle the gun away.

Herrera was then shot and later died at Renown.

The two people then left the scene and drove to the police station. The handgun was also recovered.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects. 

Detectives with the Robbery Homicide Unit are still investigating.

Reno Police are asking anyone with information on this to call Reno Police at 334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

