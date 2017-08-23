Reno City Officials React to the Upcoming Presidential Visit

President Trump's visit to the Biggest Little City is quickly approaching, and there has been a lot of mixed community reaction about his visit.

One of the most notable comes from Governor Sandoval, who will be at the airport to greet the President as he gets off of Air Force One, along with Washoe County Commission Bob Lucey.

Sandoval says he is excited for the visit and hopes it is productive, "My goal is for Nevada to be the most veteran and military-friendly state in the country. So I think it really speaks to him that he's willing to make the effort to come out here....I'm looking forward to that. Obviously because veterans are a priority for me, I want to hopefully have an opportunity to speak with him about our new veterans' home in northern Nevada."

Meanwhile, County Commissioner Bob Lucey had this to say, "As a County Commission, we collectively urge the President to work with county and city officials on federal issues that impact local governments. We would like to utilize this opportunity to address the President on current issues impacting Washoe County Residents."

We were also able to catch up with Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus, who took to Facebook this week to voice some of her concerns. She noted "stretched staffing" within the local police department, as well as a "fragile financial position."

Tuesday, Brekhus said, "We've had a very busy summer, a lot of special events, lot of overtime for our police force, but at this point, we are prepared, a state visit from a president is a very exciting event any time."

The City of Reno is getting questions from our community about President Trump’s visit to Reno on Wednesday, August 23, 2017. It was the American Legion’s decision to invite President Trump, and I'm grateful that the American Legion has chosen to hold this year’s national convention in Reno. I have great admiration and gratitude for all of America’s Veterans.

The Reno Police Department is working with other regional law enforcement and the United States Secret Service to ensure that this presidential visit is no different from any other that has occurred in the past. I encourage the President to deliver a strong message rejecting racism, hate and violence during his visit to our area.

The City of Reno is an inclusive city that prides itself on our kindness and compassion. We condemn the hateful acts that have taken place in our country recently. Now more than ever, it is time to unite our country, and I urge the President to take the opportunity to do so in our great city.

I’m in the process of reaching out to other Nevada leaders to further address our community’s questions and concerns.