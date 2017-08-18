I-80 Reopens After Mudslide Closed Lanes West of State Line

The California Department of Transportation says that westbound lanes of Interstate 80 are reopened at the state line after a mudslide closed westbound lanes for a few hours.

Heavy rain caused debris from the Farad Fire burn scar to slide onto the roadway. The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning until 8:15 p.m. Friday night for the area.

Caltrans says they will close one lane of westbound traffic Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m. while they work to clear the rest of the debris.