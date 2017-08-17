West Nile Virus Found in Three Horses

The Nevada Department of Agriculture reports that three horses tested positive for West Nile Virus.

All three horses were in western Nevada and none had been vaccinated.

In a press release, the state veterinarian wrote that "Vaccination is the best protection horse owners can have for their animals." Preventing exposure to mosquitoes is also important, "it's not too late to prevent the spread of the disease," Dr. Goicoechea continued. It's recommended that all residents eliminate mosquito-breeding sites around houses and barns using insect repellent.

So far this year there has been one person in Washoe County, two people in the Carson City-Douglas County area. There have also been mosquitoes that tested positive in Washoe County and Carson City.