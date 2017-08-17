Poll: People Are Split Over President's Response to Charlottesvi - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Poll: People Are Split Over President's Response to Charlottesville Violence

Posted: Updated:

A new CBS news poll looks at the attack in Charlottesville and President Trump's response. 

The poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans consider the attack that killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville domestic terrorism. Broken down by party that included 51% of republicans asked, 73% of democrats, and 63% of independents. 

When it comes to the president's reaction to events, a majority of Americans polls disapproved but looking at Republicans alone the majority approved. The poll also looked gathered reaction to the President's description of who is to blame for this attack. 

You can read that and the rest of the results in the poll below. 

The poll was conducted over the phone Monday August 14th - Wednesday August 16th. 1,223 adults were randomly interviewed nationwide with questions given in both English and Spanish. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.