Poll: People Are Split Over President's Response to Charlottesville Violence

A new CBS news poll looks at the attack in Charlottesville and President Trump's response.

The poll found that nearly two-thirds of Americans consider the attack that killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville domestic terrorism. Broken down by party that included 51% of republicans asked, 73% of democrats, and 63% of independents.

When it comes to the president's reaction to events, a majority of Americans polls disapproved but looking at Republicans alone the majority approved. The poll also looked gathered reaction to the President's description of who is to blame for this attack.

You can read that and the rest of the results in the poll below.

The poll was conducted over the phone Monday August 14th - Wednesday August 16th. 1,223 adults were randomly interviewed nationwide with questions given in both English and Spanish.