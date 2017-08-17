Nevada Receiving Another $1.2 Million to Fight the Opioid Crisis

The state of Nevada has already received $8.24 million in federal grant awards to combat the opioid epidemic, now Governor Sandoval says the state is receiving an additional $1.2 million.

In a press release, the Governor's office outlined that this funding will be used across "the full spectrum of the opioid epidemic" including identifying those most at risk, preventing substance abuse, early intervention, and treatment services. "These funds will help make it possible for Nevada to implement the many recommendations that more than 500 stakeholders identified and prioritized as a result of last year's Prescription Drug Abuse Summit," Governor Sandoval wrote. The governor says he will reconvene the stakeholders group to discuss objectives.

Read the full press release and more about the funding below.