Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty To Robbing an Armored Vehicle

A Las Vegas man pleaded guilty to using a baseball bat to rob an armored vehicle in 2012.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that Anthony Javan Green, 31, approached the driver of an armored truck on October 5, 2012. Using a baseball bat, he struck the driver causing him to drop a bag containing about $210,889. Greene and a co-conspirator fled with the money. Green also admitted to robbing a gun shop on September 8th 2016 and stealing 18 firearms.

Sentencing has been set for November of 2017. The robbery charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The gun theft carries about 10 years and a $250,000 fine.