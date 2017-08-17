Experts Warn: Protect Your Eyes During Solar Eclipse

While viewing the upcoming solar eclipse on Monday, August 21 is a rare and exciting event, experts are warning the public about a few safety precautions.

The Reno area will only see about an 80% solar eclipse on Monday, but Meghan Schiedel, the Curriculum Developer at the Discovery Museum says that 20% of uncovered sun is still bright enough to hurt your eyes. She says, "It's really important to view the eclipse safely which means having certified solar glasses and wearing them properly or having another technique to view the eclipse with proper protection for your eyes."

Prime-time viewing for the eclipse will happen Monday morning, during the school day. Schiedel stresses the importance of both teachers and parents warning their children about the dangers of looking directly at the sun, even when the majority of it will be covered. She says, "You wanna wear these glasses especially with kids, you want to put them on them immediately before you even go outside and have them before you look up into the sky at the sun."

Closely supervise your kids during the event and do not allow them to take the glasses off while outside.

The Discovery Museum will be hosting a workshop on Saturday, August 19th to show the public how to make their own protective viewing devices if you can't seem to get your hands on a pair of the limited viewing glasses.

If your child is in school on Monday, several school districts are planning on holding their own viewing parties.

Monday August 21st happens to be the first day of school for the Carson City School District. They tell us that they plan on bringing their students outside to view the solar eclipse at its peak and learn more about the science behind it. They have purchased glasses for the kids to wear.

Washoe County School District will also be bringing their students outside to witness the eclipse. They partnered with the Fleischmann Planetarium to get glasses for everyone.

Douglas County says they will not be providing glasses district wide but in the past teachers have brought glasses in and have held special lessons on the eclipse. They recommend you check with your child's teacher to see if they should bring their own glasses.

Getting Glasses:

You will need special glasses to view the solar eclipse safely.