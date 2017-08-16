MoviePass Drops Monthly Price to $9.95

Going to the movies and sitting in an air conditioned theater is ideal for hot summer days, but it can get expensive. MoviePass hopes to change that, for just around $10 a month you can watch one movie, any movie every 24 hours and the company pays for your tickets. "I think it is the best idea every because movies are stupid expensive and sometimes it is a lot easier to stay home," says Reno resident Erikka Hamilton.

MoviePass used to be around $50 a month but they just slashed their prices and people cannot wait to start saving money, "We come on regular days which that's like $10 we will definitely be saving around $50 a month, $20 a month versus spending $50 a month is a good deal," says Monique Meders, who says her and her boyfriend come to the movies almost every Tuesday for the cheap prices. For big families this could help make it cheaper and easier to enjoy the movies, "With the snacks that is like an extra $15 , so $10 for the month we would have saved a lot of money," says Laura Unruh.

But not everyone is on board with this, AMC Theaters say they are trying to find a way to remove their theaters from MoviePass, "While AMC is not opposed to subscription programs generally, the one envisioned by MoviePass is not one AMC can embrace. We are actively working now to determine whether it may be feasible to opt out and not participate in this shaky and unsustainable program." For the full statement visit: http://investor.amctheatres.com/file/Index?KeyFile=389925821

To sign up for MoviePass viist: https://moviepass.zendesk.com/hc/en-us