Sparks Police Looking for Missing Teen

Sparks Police continue to look for the 14 year old runaway Reimundo Edward Ramirez.

On Wednesday morning he and his younger sister were reported missing. By Wednesday night his sister was returned home but police are still looking for Reimundo.

Sparks Police say that their mother, Janet Lopez, woke shortly after 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and when she went to wake her kids, 10-year-old Gloria "Jasmine" Ramirez and 14-year-old Reimundo Edward Ramirez, they were missing from their home. She lives in the 3000 block of Elaine Way.

She contacted the police and told them she believed her son may have taken her daughter because they had an argument the previous day. It is still unknown if Jasmine went willingly with her brother or not.

Police previously reported that Reimundo may be with 21-year-old Marcus Lopez. They now tell us that they have talked to him.

If you have any information regarding Reimundo's whereabouts, please call the Sparks Police Department at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.