Injury Crash Causing Delays on I-80

Sent into KtVN from a viewer

The Nevada Highway Patrol is responding to an injury crash on I-80 near Mustang in Sparks.

A viewer sent us a photograph that shows a car flipped, resting on it's hood. The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

KTVN's traffic tracker is showing significant slowdowns in that area at this time, about an hour after the crash happened.

Please avoid the area.