President Trump Disbands Two White House Business Councils

President Trump Disbands Two White House Business Councils

NEW YORK (AP) - Trump disbands two White House business councils, amid criticism from CEOs for remarks on Charlottesville protest.

EARLIER:

The CEO of Campbell Soup is resigning from a White House jobs panel over comments about racism made by President Donald Trump.
    
Campbell CEO Denise Morrison said in a company release Wednesday, "Racism and murder are unequivocally reprehensible and are not morally equivalent to anything else that happened in Charlottesville. I believe the President should have been - and still needs to be - unambiguous on that point."
    
Trump suggested in remarks Tuesday that the white supremacists and counter-protesters both blameworthy for violence that erupted this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.
    
Morrison said the president's comments triggered her resignation from the manufacturing jobs panel.
    
Morrison is the seventh person to resign from two major advisory panels this week following Trump's comments.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

