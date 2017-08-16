First Section of Interstate 11 Opens

2.5 miles of southbound Interstate 11 between US 95 and Railroad Pass Casino Interchange opened at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday.

This is part Phase 1 of the Interstate 11 project which will include a four lane freeway between Silverline Road and Foothill Drive with an interchange. It'll cost $83 million and is expected to be finished in late December.

I-11 Phase 2 will extend that freeway another 15 miles connecting Nevada to Arizona.

Read more on the project here.