Person Fatally Shot in Reno Apartment Complex, Suspect Arrested

One person is dead and another arrested after a shooting at an apartment complex in Reno.

Police say just before midnight on August 15th they responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Nutmeg Place on a report of a shooting.

They found a 56-year-old man who had been fatally shot. His identity hasn't been released at this time.

Officers spoke with several witnesses and were able to identify a possible suspect and an associated vehicle in the shooting.

Around 7:30 a.m. they found the suspected vehicle abandoned in the area of Oddie Boulevard and 580 and shortly after they located and arrested the suspect.

58-year-old Daniel Fuentez was arrested on one count of open murder.

It is still unclear what lead to the shooting and officers are still investigating. So if you know anything please contact the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness 775-322-4900.