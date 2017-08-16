Dogs at South Lake Tahoe Beaches and Events - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Dogs at South Lake Tahoe Beaches and Events

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: South Lake Tahoe Police Courtesy: South Lake Tahoe Police

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for the community's feedback on having dogs in public parks, on the beach, and at certain events. 

In a letter, Police Chief Brian Uhler writes "many South Lake Tahoe residents love their dogs. Most Police Officers love dogs too," but continues to say that they have received some weekly complaints from community members about dogs being where they aren't allowed. 

City code doesn't allow for dogs in any city parks, he writes, but he says officers have been asking for voluntary compliance and "for the most part, people are appreciate of the "soft" approach and comply." With the recent complaints, particularly at the Live-at-Lakeview events, the city does want to gain some insight from the community of potentially changing the current law. 

There's a survey now online where locals and anyone interested can offer that feedback. It consists of one question and a box where you can offer any other ideas or comments. The question: 

1. In the city of South Lake Tahoe: 

  • Keep the law forbidding dogs in parks (with ADA exception)
  • Change the law to allow dogs on leashes in parks

If you'd like to cast your vote or offer another suggestion, click here

Read the Chief's full letter including ADA laws and the issue with fake service dogs below. 

