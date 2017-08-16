Helpline for Questions or Concerns about Long Term Care

The Nevada Long Term Care Ombudsman Helpline is now active.

"Ombudsman" means "advocate" and this program was established to improve the quality of care in nursing homes.

Set up by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services' Aging and Disability Division, The Ombudsman program offers services for residents statewide. They conduct unannounced facility visits and investigate complaints reported by or on behalf of long term care residents or staff members.

Now a phone line has been activated so that people may report concerns or ask questions more easily. An email address was also established earlier this summer.

Long Term Care Ombudsman Helpline: 1-888-282-1155

Long Term Care Ombudsman Email: ltc.ombudsman@adsd.nv.gov

If you have concerns about possible elder abuse, there's a specific number for that:

Elder Rights Intake Line 1-888-729-0571

If you'd like to learn more about the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program, you can here.