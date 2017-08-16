Volunteers Needed at Local Nonprofits

13 local nonprofits will be gathering at The Eddy for some fun and games while looking for potential volunteers.

All of these organizations rely on the help of the community to keep their services going. With school back in session especially, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada is looking for volunteer mentors and decided to host a volunteer outreach event for other nonprofits too.

If you'd like to come to The Eddy to learn more:

August 16, 2017

4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

The Eddy, 16 S. Sierra Street, Reno

Local nonprofits attending:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada (host)

Nevada Area Council - Boy Scouts of America

Girls on the Run - Sierras

Food Bank of Northern Nevada

SPCA of Northern Nevada

Northern Nevada RAVE Family Foundation

Compassion Community Clinic

Nevada Humane Society

Washoe CASA

Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada

Awaken

Crisis Call Center, Inc.

The Reno Initiative for Shelter and Equality

If you're interested in Big Brothers Big Sisters specifically, they say that mentors involved in a site-based program meet once a week at the child's school or after school program to play, share a meal, or just talk. All it takes is an hour a week and it truly makes a difference.

In the 2016 school year 86% of age-eligible Little Brothers and Sisters graduated from high school, compared to the average Washoe County average of 77%.

If you cannot mentor but still want to help there is a fundraiser September 27th at the Grand Sierra Resort called Over the Edge.

You can learn more about them and their other events, here.

If you can't attend tonight's event but you still want to learn more about volunteering you can email Jordan Miszlay with Big Brothers Big Sisters at jmiszlay@bbbsnn.org or call her at 775-473-4598.