DC Memorial Vandalized Overnight

The National Park Service released a statement Tuesday saying that they are working on removing an anti-law message in red paint left overnight on a pillar of the memorial.

They say the vandalism took place early Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The graffiti is being cleaned up and they say they will continue until it is all gone.

The United States Park Police is currently investigating the incident. If you happen to have information that can help, they're asking you call them at 202-610-7515