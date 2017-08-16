DC Memorial Vandalized Overnight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

DC Memorial Vandalized Overnight

Posted: Updated:
U.S. Park Police photo U.S. Park Police photo

The National Park Service released a statement Tuesday saying that they are working on removing an anti-law message in red paint left overnight on a pillar of the memorial.

They say the vandalism took place early Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m.

The graffiti is being cleaned up and they say they will continue until it is all gone. 

The United States Park Police is currently investigating the incident. If you happen to have information that can help, they're asking you call them at 202-610-7515

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.