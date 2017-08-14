Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by a Van - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by a Van

Reno Police say that the bicyclist hit by a van in Reno on Monday has succumbed to his injuries. 

The 30-year-old was riding in the area of Airway and Home Gardens Monday at at about 5:05 p.m. but the details surrounding the crash are not known at this time. 

He was taken to the hospital for life threatening injuries. On Wednesday the police let us know that he passed away. 

The driver did remain on scene and neither alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor. 

