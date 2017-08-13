Two Men Sought in Stabbing and Robbery Near Harrah's in Statelin - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Two Men Sought in Stabbing and Robbery Near Harrah's in Stateline

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of two persons of interest in connection with a stabbing outside Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino earlier this month. 

Deputies say around 1:30 a.m. on August 13th deputies were called to the casino for a report of a stabbing and a robbery. Outside on the sidewalk near the valet they found one person with a serious stab wound. 

The victim was taken to Renown. While a current condition is not known, the victim was taken into surgery. 

Witnesses told the deputies that there was a fight between two men and the victim. Both men fled the scene. 

Security camera footage shows the two men. One was wearing a white t-shirt and walks with a limp.

A previously reported third photo shows possible witnesses to the altercation. Deputies say they have made contact and are no longer looking for them. 

Douglas County Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s). You can call them at 775-782-7463. You can also contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office directly. Call Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909. 

