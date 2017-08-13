Two Men Sought in Stabbing and Robbery Near Harrah's in Stateline

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has released new photos of two persons of interest in connection with a stabbing outside Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino earlier this month.

Deputies say around 1:30 a.m. on August 13th deputies were called to the casino for a report of a stabbing and a robbery. Outside on the sidewalk near the valet they found one person with a serious stab wound.

The victim was taken to Renown. While a current condition is not known, the victim was taken into surgery.

Witnesses told the deputies that there was a fight between two men and the victim. Both men fled the scene.

Security camera footage shows the two men. One was wearing a white t-shirt and walks with a limp.

A previously reported third photo shows possible witnesses to the altercation. Deputies say they have made contact and are no longer looking for them.

Douglas County Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s). You can call them at 775-782-7463. You can also contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office directly. Call Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Investigator Nadine Chrzanowski at 775-782-9909.