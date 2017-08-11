Police Investigate Stabbing in South Reno

Reno Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred near the corner of Kietzke Lane and Virginia Street early Friday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police say a suspect and the victim somehow crashed into the drive-thru at McDonald's with their cars and then got into an argument and the victim was stabbed. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, an unidentified woman, was taken into custody and may be treated for possible mental health issues.