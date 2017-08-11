Someone 2 Know: Luke Clark

It's the first week of school for Washoe County and while the vast majority of students attend traditional schools, some have sports careers or rodeo work that keeps them on the move.

For one Sparks student, it's Hollywood that's come calling.

A few years ago, high school sophomore, Luke Clark, was taking local acting classes and performing in small plays... Now he's auditioning for famous directors and being offered parts in big movies.

…and while a lot has changed in his life, a lot has remained the same.

We joined Luke Clark at home, and for all intents and purposes, he's an All-American boy...loves Stars Wars and Transformers - even builds models as a hobby.

But it's his acting skills that got the attention of Hollywood casting directors. The 15-year-old can do a spot-on imitation of Curly from The Three Stooges

You have to see it, to really appreciate it. Recently Luke was cast in a major motion picture

“He just got the lead role as Curly in Three Little Stooges,” says mom Jennifer, the movie is about the famous threesome when they were kids.

This is not the first movie for Luke. He's already been on the red carpet for a comedy called "Fat Camp". His parents say the past two years have been a whirlwind. It began with acting lessons at a local studio.

"…and ten months later we had an agent from LA come up to look for new talent and they invited him down to read for their youth group and they signed him the day he went,” remembers dad.

“We'll get a phone call and we'll throw everything in a suitcase and be on the road in an hour, and it's generally just he and I,” says mom.

But Luke still has to make his grades, he does that with Northstar Online (part of Washoe County School District).

Luke recalls having to do school while on location filming a movie. “I take my laptop with me, do school if I need to in the hotel room. So, it's really the flexibility of the schedule that allows me to do what I do.”

Mom and dad help Luke do what he does because they say, not only does he have talent - he has heart. At home, the teen still hangs out with his little brother and hasn't let the all the attention go to his head.

“It's been a great bonding experience for the two of us,” says Jennifer, “He's really one of my best friends.”

“He’s a great kid,” says dad, “His mom call him an old soul.”

…an old soul with a new take on an old movie role.

Three Little Stooges begins filming in November, with a release date likely in 2018. So, keep an eye out for northern Nevada’s newest shining star.

