Reno Man Sentenced in Child Lewdness, Child Pornography Case

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man will serve a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to lewdness and child pornography charges.

Reno Police say 40-year old Michael Gallagher pleaded guilty to two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of use or permit to minor under 14 to produce pornography.

He was sentenced to three life terms, with the possibility of parole beginning after 30 years.

The Reno Police Department says they received information that a child may have been a victim of a previous sexual assault.

Detectives began an investigation and the minor victim was interviewed at the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center.

Reno Detectives then made contact with Gallagher and served a search warrant at his home. After completing an interview and collecting items from the residence, the defendant was arrested.