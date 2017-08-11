Reno Man Sentenced in Child Lewdness, Child Pornography Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Man Sentenced in Child Lewdness, Child Pornography Case

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County District Attorney's Office says a Reno man will serve a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to lewdness and child pornography charges. 

Reno Police say 40-year old Michael Gallagher pleaded guilty to two counts of lewdness with a child under 14 and one count of use or permit to minor under 14 to produce pornography. 

He was sentenced to three life terms, with the possibility of parole beginning after 30 years.

The Reno Police Department says they received information that a child may have been a victim of a previous sexual assault.

Detectives began an investigation and the minor victim was interviewed at the Washoe County Child Advocacy Center.

Reno Detectives then made contact with Gallagher and served a search warrant at his home. After completing an interview and collecting items from the residence, the defendant was arrested. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.