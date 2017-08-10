Washoe County Detectives Seek Two Suspects in Burglary, Fraud Investigation

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives need your help identifying two people wanted in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in Incline Village this past April.

Sometime following the burglary, the suspects tried to use credit cards belonging to the victim at businesses in Crystal Bay and Reno.

One suspect is a man, approximately six feet tall, 190-210 pounds with short, buzzed dark hair and a goatee.

The second suspect is a woman, approximately 5.5’ tall, 180-200 pounds with dark hair reaching to mid-back.

The suspects drove a light-colored 1998 Dodge Durango with California license plate number 5EZC444. The current owner of the car is not registered with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900. Secret Witness has offered a $500.00 reward.

(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)