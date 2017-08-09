Viewing the Solar Eclipse in Western Nevada

The Great American Eclipse will take place August 21st, covering about 85% of the sun in the Reno area and completely in parts of Oregon. The last American total eclipse was in 1979 but did not reach coast to coast. In Reno, the sky will look gray and overcast the morning of.

Going completely dark for about two to three minutes in other portions of the United States. Including parts of Oregon and eventually reaching Charleston, South Carolina.

"It stretches coast to coast and the United States is the only place in the world that gets to see this," said Dan Ruby from the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center in Reno.

One of the perks of being in Reno is that we can see the partial eclipse from about 9 a.m. to about 15 minutes before noon.



"Probably 10 to 11 will be the best part we'll get to see the sun as a crescent," said Ruby.

You'll need your eclipse shades though. Looking directly at the sun will damage your eyes. "This stuff is kind of sold everywhere and then I thought why don't I try the local planetarium," said eclipse enthusiast Scott Sady.

They have lots of them left and cost $2 a pair. That's not the only place you can get them. You can get them for free at the library.

"We initially ordered 500 for the community-based on the American Library Association national campaign and have now just reordered another 2,000 and will distribute to all locations on the 14th," said Andrea Tavener of the Washoe County Library System.

You can also make your own pinhole projection viewer. All you need are a couple pieces of cardboard or paper plates. Make a hole in one and hold the card so that the image of the sun is projected on the card.

The planetarium plans on being open the day of the eclipse and will have telescopes to look at as well.

Washoe County Libraries will also be having special events dedicated to the eclipse and teaching students about space for the next couple of weeks.

