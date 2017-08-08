First West Nile Case in Lyon County for 2017

Lyon County is reporting their first human case of West Nile virus for this season.

Two people were donating blood when during the pre-screening process they discovered that they had been infected with West Nile. One of the two people had a less severe form of the illness.

These are the first case reported in Carson City, Douglas County, and Lyon County combined this year.

Less than a week ago Washoe County reported this year's first human case of West Nile virus.

The Carson City Health and Human Services stresses that the most effective way to avoid West Nile virus disease is to prevent mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. More information about insect repellents can be found here.

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors. Mosquitoes may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don't apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Mosquito-proof your home. Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside. Use your air conditioning, if you have it. Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires, and birdbaths on a regular basis.

For more information you can visit GetHealthyCarsonCity.org or call 775-887-2190.