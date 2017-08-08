Reno Fire Crews Say Tenants Displaced Due to Kitchen Fire - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Fire Crews Say Tenants Displaced Due to Kitchen Fire

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department
Courtesy: Reno Fire Department Courtesy: Reno Fire Department

Reno firefighters quickly knocked down a fire that broke out inside a kitchen on Smithridge Drive early Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 10 a.m. at a two-story townhouse in the 400 block of Smithridge Drive.

Fire crews say the fire was confined to the kitchen. 

Crews say the house was empty at the time of the fire. Three adults and three children live in the home and have been displaced due to fire and smoke damage.

There's no official word on what caused the fire.

Firefighters say no neighboring homes or structures were damaged. 

No one was hurt. 

