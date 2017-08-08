120,000 Square Foot Sports Facility Coming to Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

120,000 Square Foot Sports Facility Coming to Reno

The Reno Sportsdome is making a major expansion to south Reno next year. They have plans to build a 120,000 square foot indoor sports complex on South Meadows Parkway in between Interstate 580 and the coming SouthEast Connector. 

The new facility will have indoor turf fields for soccer, lacrosse, softball, baseball, and flag football. It will also have basketball, volleyball, and other courts for adult and youth leagues. They hope to host more national tournaments as well. 

"We've had a lot of community support," said owner Owen Blake. "A lot of our leagues are sold out."

It's the growing soccer community for kids that parents say say will especially enjoy the extra space. 

"Whenever I come here to see their games, there's so many moms and dads and kids here. It's really exciting for the community because soccer is great exercise," said parent Adrienne Francis-Davis.

With any new development, especially in south Reno there's going to be traffic concerns. Blake thinks because the SouthEast Connector it opening just down the road from the new building, it will help everybody, including his customers.

There is an existing Reno Sportsdome on Tampa Drive that will remain open when the new facility is built. 

