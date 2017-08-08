20 Year Old Baseball Player Set To Play for UNR Dies Suddenly

A San Mateo baseball player, from Rancho Cordova, who was set to play for the University of Nevada-Reno in the fall, died suddenly in his sleep Friday night.

20-year-old Tommy Watanabe grew up in Sacramento county playing baseball at his high school to pitching for the San Mateo baseball team. His next step would have been playing for UNR.

His mother, Cindy Watanabe says that there wasn't any indications that he was sick or that anything was wrong. Though his family is still searching for answers into his passing they remember the impact he's made both on and off of the diamond.

"Tommy was my brother. But I'm happy he was a brother to so many other people," says his sister Katie.

Monday night the Winatche Applesox baseball team-- in Washington where Watanabe played this summer-- held a special tribute in is memory.