Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history.

There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in a tournament on the PGA TOUR this season.

Seamus Power took home the Barracuda Bonus, a $50,000 charitable donation given in the name of the player who collected the most points on the par-5 18th hole over the course of the four competitive rounds. One-half of the $50,000 will go to charity or charities in the Reno-Tahoe area while the other $25,000 will go to a charity of the player’s choice.

Barracuda Championship Press Release