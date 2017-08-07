Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Stroud Wins 2017 Barracuda Championship

Posted: Updated:

First time PGA TOUR champion Chris Stroud took home the trophy at round four of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship in his 290th career start. The final ended in a playoff between Richy Werenski, Greg Owen and Stroud, all players who had never won on the PGA TOUR. The playoff marks the fifth in tournament history.

There were four holes-in-one during the 2017 Barracuda Championship, with David Hearn recording the fourth at No. 16 in the final round. This marks the most in a tournament on the PGA TOUR this season.

Seamus Power took home the Barracuda Bonus, a $50,000 charitable donation given in the name of the player who collected the most points on the par-5 18th hole over the course of the four competitive rounds. One-half of the $50,000 will go to charity or charities in the Reno-Tahoe area while the other $25,000 will go to a charity of the player’s choice. 

Barracuda Championship Press Release

