Owen Leads After Three Rounds at the Barracuda Championship

It's a week for aces at the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with Tom Hoge earning his first hole-in-one on the PGA TOUR at No. 7 making it the third this week and the most in a tournament this season.

The leader, Greg Owen, saw an eight-point lead on the 18th tee shrink to five as his tee shot went left into the native area, then his fourth shot went into the water in front of the green. A three-time runner-up on the PGA TOUR, Owen is in search of his first PGA TOUR victory as he comes off missed cuts in his last three starts.

Stuart Appleby birdied the 18th for the third consecutive day to move into a tie for second with Derek Fathauer. The nine-time PGA TOUR winner only missed one fairway in the third round and needed only 23 putts to complete his round.

Ricky Barnes made nine birdies, including five consecutive birdies from Nos. 12-16, to post the best round of the day, +15. His nine birdies is a career-best in a round, having recorded eight birdies in a round on 10 previous occasions.

Barracuda Championship Press Release