Round 2 of Barracuda Championship in the Books

Round two of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship set the field for the final two days of the tournament, with 70 professionals and one amateur making the +10 cut from a field of 132 in the Modified Stableford scoring format.

In his first start in Reno, Richy Werenski eagled his final hole of the day, the par-5 18th, to take a two-point lead in the second round of the Barracuda Championship. This marks Werenski’s first lead after ANY round on the PGA TOUR.

Maverick McNealy, the lone amateur in the field, made his second cut in four starts this season. In addition to missing the cut in the U.S. Open and Open Championship, he finished T44 at the John Deere Classic. McNealy just completed his final year on the Stanford men’s golf team where he tied Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers for a school-record 11 career victories.

Barracuda Championship Press Release