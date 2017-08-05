Round 2 of Barracuda Championship in the Books - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Round 2 of Barracuda Championship in the Books

Posted: Updated:

Round two of the 19th annual Barracuda Championship set the field for the final two days of the tournament, with 70 professionals and one amateur making the +10 cut from a field of 132 in the Modified Stableford scoring format.

In his first start in Reno, Richy Werenski eagled his final hole of the day, the par-5 18th, to take a two-point lead in the second round of the Barracuda Championship. This marks Werenski’s first lead after ANY round on the PGA TOUR. 

Maverick McNealy, the lone amateur in the field, made his second cut in four starts this season. In addition to missing the cut in the U.S. Open and Open Championship, he finished T44 at the John Deere Classic. McNealy just completed his final year on the Stanford men’s golf team where he tied Tiger Woods and Patrick Rodgers for a school-record 11 career victories.

Barracuda Championship Press Release

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.