John Huh Leads Barracuda Championship

Barracuda Championship Release
8/3/2017
An exciting start to the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with two aces, one that came with a bonus prize of a RC F Lexus provided by Dolan Lexus.
Jay McLuen was the first when he aced the par-3 11th hole recorded as the first ace on that hole. J.J. Spaun added the 10th ace at the Barracuda Championship on the par-3 16th hole winning the two-year lease on the Lexus.
John Huh leads that day with +15 followed by Miguel Angel Carballo and Stuart Appleby both with +14. Huh leads for the first time on the PGA TOUR after eight birdies and one bogey.
First-Round Leaderboard
John Huh +15
Miguel Angel Carballo +14
Stuart Appleby +14
Brandon Hagy +13
Ryan Palmer +13
Ben Martin +13
Dicky Pride +13
Patton Kizzire +13
Rick Lamb +13