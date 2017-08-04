John Huh Leads Barracuda Championship - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

John Huh Leads Barracuda Championship

Posted: Updated:

Barracuda Championship Release

8/3/2017

An exciting start to the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with two aces, one that came with a bonus prize of a RC F Lexus provided by Dolan Lexus.

Jay McLuen was the first when he aced the par-3 11th hole recorded as the first ace on that hole. J.J. Spaun added the 10th ace at the Barracuda Championship on the par-3 16th hole winning the two-year lease on the Lexus.

John Huh leads that day with +15 followed by Miguel Angel Carballo and Stuart Appleby both with +14. Huh leads for the first time on the PGA TOUR after eight birdies and one bogey.

First-Round Leaderboard

John Huh                      +15

Miguel Angel Carballo    +14

Stuart Appleby              +14

Brandon Hagy               +13

Ryan Palmer                 +13

Ben Martin                    +13

Dicky Pride                   +13

Patton Kizzire                +13

Rick Lamb                    +13

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.