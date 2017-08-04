John Huh Leads Barracuda Championship

Barracuda Championship Release

8/3/2017

An exciting start to the 19th annual Barracuda Championship with two aces, one that came with a bonus prize of a RC F Lexus provided by Dolan Lexus.

Jay McLuen was the first when he aced the par-3 11th hole recorded as the first ace on that hole. J.J. Spaun added the 10th ace at the Barracuda Championship on the par-3 16th hole winning the two-year lease on the Lexus.

John Huh leads that day with +15 followed by Miguel Angel Carballo and Stuart Appleby both with +14. Huh leads for the first time on the PGA TOUR after eight birdies and one bogey.

First-Round Leaderboard

John Huh +15

Miguel Angel Carballo +14

Stuart Appleby +14

Brandon Hagy +13

Ryan Palmer +13

Ben Martin +13

Dicky Pride +13

Patton Kizzire +13

Rick Lamb +13