NHP Seeks Witnesses After Semi-Truck Hit-and-Run Crash Near Mustang

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it is looking for any possible witnesses after last week's semi-truck hit-and-run crash on I-80 east of Sparks near Mustang.

At around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, NHP responded to reports of a crash on I-80 westbound in Lockwood. Police say a vehicle rolled over in that area and a passerby stopped their car to help.

The witness stopped his pickup truck and started to walk back towards the crash. A semi-truck and trailer heading west on I-80 swerved for debris in the roadway (possibly the cause of the original crash). The semi was traveling directly towards the pedestrian when the driver swerved at the last moment and struck the rear of the pickup. The pedestrian was caught between the semi-truck and his pickup.

The driver of the semi-truck then fled the scene.

The Good Samaritan, who his family has identified as Randon Anderson was hospitalized with critical injuries but should survive. A GoFundMe page is set up to help with costs.

As of now, the only description of the semi-truck is a “white door on the back of the trailer.”

There should also be damage on its right side and gray paint scraped its side.

If you have any information, call Trooper Chris Kelly at 775-687-9600 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us regarding NHP case #170800218

(Nevada Highway Patrol contributed to this report.)