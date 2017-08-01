Reno Police Investigate Stabbing in Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Investigate Stabbing in Reno

The Reno Police Department is investigating a stabbing at the Sundance Motel in Reno.

At around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday officers responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at the Walgreens on North Virginia Street. Before officers arrived, police say a man walked to the Sundance Motel where he got into an argument with a woman. The woman then stabbed the victim in the face with a knife.

The man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police are searching for the female suspect. 

She is described as a white woman with a large build. She reportedly wore a "summer dress" at the time. 

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Reno Police at 334-2677 or Secret Witness at 322-4900. 

