Registration Open for City of Sparks NFL Flag Football Program

The City of Sparks says registration is open for their NFL Flag Football program.

Area youth ages 6 to 14 can learn the fundamental skills of passing, receiving, running, defense and teamwork in this non-contact league sponsored by the National Football League.

The league will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from September 6 to November 15 with one hour games or practices happening between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Sparks Middle School and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex.

NFL Flag Football program is $84 or if you are a resident of Sparks, it is $70 and includes a reversible NFL jersey and team/individual pictures. The City of Sparks says scholarship assistance is available for those who cannot participate due to financial limitations.

To register by September 1, visit cityofsparks.us or call (775) 353-2376.

Volunteer coaches are needed, email tramociotti@cityofsparks.us to learn more about becoming a coach.