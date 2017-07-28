Registration Open for City of Sparks NFL Flag Football Program - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Registration Open for City of Sparks NFL Flag Football Program

Posted: Updated:

The City of Sparks says registration is open for their NFL Flag Football program.

Area youth ages 6 to 14 can learn the fundamental skills of passing, receiving, running, defense and teamwork in this non-contact league sponsored by the National Football League.

The league will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, from September 6 to November 15 with one hour games or practices happening between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Sparks Middle School and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex.

NFL Flag Football program is $84 or if you are a resident of Sparks, it is $70 and includes a reversible NFL jersey and team/individual pictures. The City of Sparks says scholarship assistance is available for those who cannot participate due to financial limitations.

To register by September 1, visit cityofsparks.us or call (775) 353-2376.

Volunteer coaches are needed, email tramociotti@cityofsparks.us to learn more about becoming a coach.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.