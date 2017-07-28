Police Search For Man Suspected Of An Armed Robbery

Reno cops are actively searching for a suspect who robbed another man at gunpoint.

According to police, around 4:45 Friday morning, the victim stood outside of an apartment complex on the three thousand block of Lakeside in Reno when the suspect approached him.

The victim says the suspect threatened him with a gun as he robbed him. At this time it is unknown what the suspect stole.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a mask or bandanna on his face.

If you know any information that can help with either case, please call the Reno Police Department at 334-2141.