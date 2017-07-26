Seven More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile in Washoe Coun - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Seven More Mosquitoes Test Positive for West Nile in Washoe County

Health officials confirmed on Wednesday that seven mosquito collections have tested positive for West Nile Virus in Washoe County.

The total positive collections in Washoe County are now at eight coming from areas stretching from Spanish Springs to Washoe Lake.

This report comes the day after the Washoe County Commission approved an additional $534,835 from the General Fund Contingency to cover mosquito spraying expenses related to flooded areas in Washoe County.

“The Health District is appreciative of the additional funding provided by the Washoe County Commission to conduct our mosquito abatement activities which include larviciding and fogging, but this is a season where surveillance, treatment, and personal prevention all need to be practiced due to the extraordinary amount of insect activity,” said Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick.   

Officials say that no human cases have been reported, but the Washoe County Health District urges people to take appropriate steps to prevent being bitten and avoid contracting West Nile Virus. 

The Washoe County Health District Vector Borne Disease Prevention Program says they will conduct fogging in areas where mosquito activity is known to be present.  A helicopter larvicide application happened in mid-July, and the next helicopter larviciding is scheduled for August 16 and 17 and will provide continued abatement to prevent larva from maturing to adult mosquitoes.

Health officials stress the importance of taking precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Following are some tips:

  • Wear proper clothing and repellent if going outdoors when mosquitoes are active, especially in the early morning and evening.
  • Use repellants containing DEET, picaradin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 which are the best when used according to label instructions. Repellents keep the mosquitoes from biting you. DEET can be used safely on infants and children two months of age and older.
  • Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep mosquitoes out. Repair or replace screens with tears or holes.
  • Clear standing water and any items from around homes that can be potential mosquito breeding-grounds, including small puddles, pools, planters, children’s sandboxes, wagons or toys, underneath and around faucets, as well as plant saucers and pet bowls.
  • Vaccinate your horses for West Nile Virus. 

Residents may report mosquito activity to the Health District at 785-4599 or 328-2434 and more information can be found at http://bit.ly/1SCOM2g.

(Washoe County contributed to this story)

