Corbett and Reed Receive Preseason All-MW Honors

Senior offensive lineman Austin Corbett and junior defensive end Malik Reed were placed on the preseason All-Mountain West team, as announced by the league Tuesday morning during the 2017 MW Media Summit.



A local product from Sparks, Corbett started in all 12 games last season and will take a streak of 36 consecutive starts into the 2017 campaign. Corbett was named second team All-Mountain West as a junior after he paved the way for former running back James Butler to rush for more than 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season and average 111.3 rushing yards per game, which ranked in the top 20 in the nation. Corbett led the team in knockdown blocks and was second on the team in cut blocks.



Reed, a six-foot-one, 245-pound returning starter, posted a breakout sophomore season on his way to earning second team All-Mountain West honors. The Alabama native led the Wolf Pack with 9.5 tackles for loss, including 5.0 sacks, which tied for 10th in the league. Reed’s 59 total tackles on the year were fifth-most on the team and ranked second among the league’s defensive linemen. Additionally, Reed’s three fumbles forced tied for the team lead.



The Wolf Pack as a team was picked to finish fourth in the West Division. San Diego State was a unanimous selection to capture the West Division title, receiving 28 first place votes. On the Mountain Division side, Boise State was predicted to claim the regular season title with 21 first place votes, followed by Colorado State which received six first place votes and Wyoming’s one first place vote.



The 2017 Mountain West Media Summit continues Tuesday morning with West Division coaches and student-athletes meeting with the media. First-year head coach Jay Norvell, along with team representatives Corbett and junior defensive back Asauni Rufus will meet with local, regional and national media throughout the day.



Nevada opens the 2017 season under Coach Norvell on Saturday, Sept. 2, when it travels to Evanston, Ill. to play at Northwestern with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m. PT. Season tickets are on sale now by calling (775) 348-PACK or visiting NevadaWolfPack.com.

(University of Nevada contributed to this report.)