President Trump Calls Health Care Law "Death," Urges Overhaul

President Trump Calls Health Care Law "Death," Urges Overhaul

President Donald Trump is calling the Affordable Care Act "death," as he urges Republican senators to "do the right thing" on an overhaul effort.

In a televised address Monday, Trump sought to push his party on the eve of a key vote.

Flanked by families that he dubbed "victims" of President Barack Obama's health care law, Trump called the law a "nightmare" and asked if GOP senators would "side with Obamacare's architects or with its forgotten victims."

Leaders have said the Senate will vote Tuesday on legislation shredding much of the law. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn't yet announced exactly what version of the measure lawmakers would consider.

Trump stressed that Republicans have run for years on a promise to repeal and replace the law. He said they must "fulfill that solemn promise."

