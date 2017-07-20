Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

Posted: Updated:

After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday.

Palmer completed the event placing in 37th after accumulating a total of 216.70 points in the preliminary round. The Carson City, Nevada native began the day with an inward 2 ½ tuck that resulted in 45.90 points and then attempted a dive that no other diver in the competition attempted.

With a 3.4 degree of difficulty, Palmer made an attempt at a front 2 ½ with two twists to start her second round but was only able to accumulate 23.80 points. Palmer finished her day with a back 2 ½ pike that resulted in 58.50 points.

Back on July 18, Palmer won a bronze medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, which marked the first medal for Team USA at the 2017 FINA World Championships.


Nevada Press Release

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.