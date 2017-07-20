Palmer Concludes First International Diving Competition

After beginning her international diving career by helping lead Team USA to a medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, former Nevada great and current volunteer assistant coach Krysta Palmer participated in the 3-meter dive at the 2017 FINA World Championships on Thursday.

Palmer completed the event placing in 37th after accumulating a total of 216.70 points in the preliminary round. The Carson City, Nevada native began the day with an inward 2 ½ tuck that resulted in 45.90 points and then attempted a dive that no other diver in the competition attempted.

With a 3.4 degree of difficulty, Palmer made an attempt at a front 2 ½ with two twists to start her second round but was only able to accumulate 23.80 points. Palmer finished her day with a back 2 ½ pike that resulted in 58.50 points.

Back on July 18, Palmer won a bronze medal in the mixed 3-meter/10-meter team event, which marked the first medal for Team USA at the 2017 FINA World Championships.



Nevada Press Release