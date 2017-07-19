Nevada Wolf Pack Unveils 2017 Hall of Fame Class

The 2017 Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame class was announced today and features two All-Americans and four inductees who went on to also enjoy professional careers after their standout collegiate careers for the Wolf Pack.

The class consists of: Kali Baker Bennett – Cross Country, Track & Field (2002-07); Laura Bartle Jacobsen – Swimming (1997-2000); Nick Fazekas – Men’s Basketball (2004-07); Brett Hayes – Baseball (2003-05); Jeff Rowe – Football (2002-06); Ramon Sessions – Men’s Basketball (2005-07).

“This year’s class of inductees represents some of the greatest moments and achievements in our department’s history,” athletics director Doug Knuth said. “We are very excited to welcome them back to campus this fall to honor all of their accomplishments.”

The Hall of Fame dinner is set for Friday, Sept. 15 at the Reno Ballroom. Cocktails will start at 6 p.m. with the induction ceremony to follow. The dinner is open to the public and tickets are $60 per person. For more information, call (775) 682-6901.

Since its inception in 1973, the Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame has inducted 194 individuals and five teams. For a list of previous Nevada Hall of Fame inductees, click here.

(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)